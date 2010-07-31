Dodgers acquire Cubs LHP Ted Lilly

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Infielder Blake DeWitt says he’s been traded by the Dodgers to the Chicago Cubs in a deal that would bring left-hander Ted Lilly to Los Angeles.

Neither side made a formal announcement Saturday, with just under two hours until the trade deadline, and all of the details of the swap weren’t clear. Infielder Ryan Theriot also was expected to join the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has been seeking options to upgrade pitching. Third in the NL West, the Dodgers already acquired center fielder and leadoff man Scott Podsednik from Kansas City on Wednesday.

Lilly is 3-8 with a 3.69 ERA and hasn’t won since June 13. He pitched 5 2-3 scoreless innings against Houston on Tuesday and has allowed four earned runs over his last 16 innings.