Dodgers activate left-hander Julio Urías to make start against Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated left-hander Julio Urías, who had missed 36 games after straining his hamstring, from the injured list to start Saturday night's game against the Kansas City Royals.

The 26-year-old Urías allowed one run on two hits with eight strikeouts over four innings for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga in his last rehab start Sunday. He is 5-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts this season.

The Dodgers initially hoped that Urías would return after he was placed on the injured list May 20. But instead of returning the first week of June, his slow recovery from the hamstring strain pushed back his return to the first week of July.

Left-hander Justin Bruihl was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make space for him on the roster.