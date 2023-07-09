Dodgers' Betts hits 10th leadoff homer to tie major league mark for most in first half of season

LOS ANGELES — All-Star Mookie Betts hit his 10th leadoff homer for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night, tying for the most in the first half in major league history.

Betts’ 408-foot solo shot, his 26th of the season, came on the second pitch of the game by Angels starter Reid Detmers.

Betts equaled the mark set by San Francisco's Bobby Bonds in 1973. Betts’ 46th leadoff homer of his career tied Philadelphia’s Jimmy Rollins for seventh all-time.

Betts came into the game batting .277. He went 3 for 4 with two homers, a double and four RBIs in an 11-4 victory over the Angels on Friday night.

He is set to compete in the Home Run Derby on Monday as part of All-Star festivities in Seattle.