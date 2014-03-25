Dodgers' Dee Gordon increases fantasy value in Opening Series in Australia

The Dodgers' Dee Gordon scraped by to make the Opening Day roster, and after a solid start in the Opening Series in Australia, not only could he be the starting second baseman for the Dodgers, he could also be a viable fantasy option.

Before this season, Gordon, a natural shortstop, had only played three games at second base, compared to 160 at short in parts of three seasons in the big leagues. With star shortstop Hanley Ramirez healthy, though, he won't see much time there. Still, Gordon will start the year shortstop eligible and gain second base eligibility after reaching the minimum number of games, which varies by league.

Don Mattingly chose to go with former Met and right-handed-hitting Justin Turner in the Dodgers' first game of the year Saturday against Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Wade Miley, but Gordon, a left-handed hitter, capitalized in the second game of the two-game series. Batting leadoff, he went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

Assuming Gordon continues to leadoff, he should be a big run scorer in a loaded lineup with Ramirez, Yasiel Puig and Adrian Gonzalez batting behind him. Gordon, 25, has struggled to get on base (.301 career OBP), but on the plus side, his walk rate has increased each year. Gordon is not going to be a power source, but he is a guarantee to swipe some bags. He has 66 stolen bases in 181 MLB games, good for a 162-game average of 59.

The hot start is certainly a plus for the youngster, but he's still not quite a top-25 fantasy middle infielder. For standard auctions, he's not worth more than $1, and in snake formats, he shouldn't go much higher than the 20th round. But Gordon could turn out to be a nice sleeper.