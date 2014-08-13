Does New York have enough pieces for even one playoff team?
Clearly, New York baseball has seen some better times. At the start of playing on Wednesday night, the Yankees have just an 11.2 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to the fine folks at Baseball Prospectus. The Mets’ odds are a meager 1.9 percent.
It’s a good bet that neither club will be playing in October. But what if we took a page from the wartime “Steagles,” and combined the two teams right now. From the 50 players on the active roster from either club, could you assemble a 25-man roster that you could envision making the playoffs?
Also, let’s go with the designated hitter (as much as it pains me).
Here’s one attempt, culled together from an esteemed panel of New York baseball writers (ie: the first couple of suckers who arrived at the Citi Field press box this afternoon and were kind enough to humor my nonsense).
Two of the three don’t believe this is a playoff team:
Rotation
Brandon McCarthy
Jonathon Niese
Bartolo Colon
Zack Wheeler
Dillon Gee
Bullpen
Dellin Betances
David Robertson
Jenrry Mejia
Jeurys Familia
Josh Edgin
Adam Warren
Michael Pineda
Position players
Mark Teixeira
Daniel Murphy
Derek Jeter
David Wright
Travis d’Arnaud
Brett Gardner
Jacoby Ellsbury
Curtis Granderson
Carlos Beltran
Lucas Duda
Stephen Drew
Juan Lagares
Francisco Cervelli