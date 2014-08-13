Does New York have enough pieces for even one playoff team?

Clearly, New York baseball has seen some better times. At the start of playing on Wednesday night, the Yankees have just an 11.2 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to the fine folks at Baseball Prospectus. The Mets’ odds are a meager 1.9 percent.

It’s a good bet that neither club will be playing in October. But what if we took a page from the wartime “Steagles,” and combined the two teams right now. From the 50 players on the active roster from either club, could you assemble a 25-man roster that you could envision making the playoffs?

Also, let’s go with the designated hitter (as much as it pains me).

Here’s one attempt, culled together from an esteemed panel of New York baseball writers (ie: the first couple of suckers who arrived at the Citi Field press box this afternoon and were kind enough to humor my nonsense).

Two of the three don’t believe this is a playoff team:

Rotation

Brandon McCarthy

Jonathon Niese

Bartolo Colon

Zack Wheeler

Dillon Gee

Bullpen

Dellin Betances

David Robertson

Jenrry Mejia

Jeurys Familia

Josh Edgin

Adam Warren

Michael Pineda

Position players

Mark Teixeira

Daniel Murphy

Derek Jeter

David Wright

Travis d’Arnaud

Brett Gardner

Jacoby Ellsbury

Curtis Granderson

Carlos Beltran

Lucas Duda

Stephen Drew

Juan Lagares

Francisco Cervelli