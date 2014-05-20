SportsBaseball

Video: Don Mattingly's mustache makes return on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly talks with the media...

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly talks with the media in the dugout before a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, May 10, 2014, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP / Alex Gallardo

By Casey Musarra

For Yankees fans, it's hard to imagine Don Mattingly without a mustache. But now, as the Dodgers manager, Donny Baseball sports a clean-shaven look.

With the Dodgers in town to take on the Mets in a three-game series beginning Tuesday at Citi Field, Jimmy Fallon took the opportunity to reunite Mattlingly and his legendary 'stache on The Tonight Show on Monday.

Watch the video below:

(Newsday mobile users can view the video here: http://bit.ly/1jnBoM5)

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?