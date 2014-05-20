Video: Don Mattingly's mustache makes return on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

For Yankees fans, it's hard to imagine Don Mattingly without a mustache. But now, as the Dodgers manager, Donny Baseball sports a clean-shaven look.

With the Dodgers in town to take on the Mets in a three-game series beginning Tuesday at Citi Field, Jimmy Fallon took the opportunity to reunite Mattlingly and his legendary 'stache on The Tonight Show on Monday.

Watch the video below:

(Newsday mobile users can view the video here: http://bit.ly/1jnBoM5)