Doug Fister, Houston Astros agree to one-year deal

HOUSTON — Righthander Doug Fister and the Houston Astros have agreed to a one-year contract.

The 31-year-old was 5-7 with a 4.19 ERA in 15 starts and 10 relief appearances last season for Washington. He was 16-6 with a 2.41 ERA for the Nationals in 2014, when he finished eighth in NL Cy Young Award voting.

Fister is 65-63 with a 3.42 ERA 167 starts and 13 relief appearances in seven major league seasons that also included time with Seattle (2009-11) and Detroit (2011-13). His 1.77 walks per nine innings is the lowest among active pitchers with 1,000 or more innings.