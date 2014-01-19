Drake takes on Alex Rodriguez on 'Saturday Night Live'

As if the Alex Rodriguez saga wasn't enough of a joke already.

Rapper Drake hosted "Saturday Night Live" and took on the Yankees third baseman's current situation -- which, if you've been trapped in traffic on the George Washington Bridge for the past year, involves numerous lawsuits in an effort to overturn a 162-game suspension for alleged performance-enhancing drug use.

Drake, as A-Rod, claims the entire thing is a misunderstanding based on autocorrect. Which is why he's suing the dictionary. In addition to Jackie Robinson. And plenty of others.

The A-Rod portion of the SNL cold open starts around the 1:45 mark of the video below.

For mobile users, tap the link to view the video: http://bit.ly/1mhkFId