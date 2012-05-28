Duckswatch: Sing was hit going to Cubs in '99

Brandon Sing, 31, has made a living hitting the ball a very long way. The first baseman/DH and native of Joliet, Ill., was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 20th round of the 1999 draft. He combined for 58 home runs from 2004-05 in Single-A and Double-A; he struggled in 2006 (.196, 12 home runs) after developing an allergic reaction and inflammation underneath his eyelids. After being released by the Orioles organization in 2007, Sing signed on with the now-defunct Pensacola (Fla.) Pelicans of the American Association in 2008. After playing for the Atlantic League's Bridgeport Bluefish in 2009, he spent the past two seasons with the American Association's Sioux Falls (S.D.) Pheasants, hitting 51 home runs in 195 games.

You grew up about 50 miles away from Wrigley Field. What was your initial reaction when you found out the Cubs had drafted you?

"It was a childhood dream come true. When I got that call from [then-minor league coordinator] Jim Hendry, it was kind of a shock because they weren't really looking at me. But when I got the call, I just couldn't wait to call my parents."

You worked out for the Arizona Diamondbacks during the winter?

"They said I didn't show any power when I was down there. I took some batting practice swings and faced some live pitching, and that's what they told me. So I decided to go play with the Ducks."

You have crisscrossed the baseball map in your 14 professional seasons. What was the most interesting experience of your career?

"I think it was probably my first year in independent ball. I was used to how a minor-league structure worked in affiliated ball, but when you go to independent ball, you have about two weeks to get ready for the season. That was one of the toughest and weirdest things I've had to do."

The biggest change in your life since your son, Bronson, was born in December?

"Just not getting any sleep and looking at life with a different perspective. My youngest brother [Bryce] is 10 years younger, so I grew up trying to help him. But that doesn't compare with becoming a parent. There is nothing in the world that can make me mad now."

Who has been your most talented teammate?

"[Ex-major leaguer] Reggie Abercrombie [with the Pheasants]. He's tall and can just flat-out run. Some of the things he does on a baseball field wows you. In 2010, I saw him jump over a catcher on a play at the plate, and I was in awe. He has everything."