Eloy Jiménez of White Sox undergoes appendectomy

CINCINNATI — White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jiménez was hospitalized due to abdominal pain and underwent an appendectomy Saturday.

Jiménez had abdominal pain on Friday night that intensified. He was admitted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati and was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. He was expected to be discharged from the hospital on Saturday night.

“It's taken care of now,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “He will be out for a little bit. We heard (the diagnosis) in the middle of the game. Those things are scary. He'll be back as soon as possible.”

Recovery time is estimated at four-to-six weeks.

Jiménez is on a season-high eight-game hitting streak after going 1 for 4 with a single and two strikeouts in Friday night's 5-4 win over Cincinnati. He went 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs on Thursday.