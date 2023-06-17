SportsBaseball

Emmet Sheehan hitless through 6 innings of big league debut for Dodgers vs Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan throws to the...

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Friday, June 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Emmet Sheehan of the Los Angeles Dodgers is pitching a no-hitter through six innings of his major league debut against the San Francisco Giants.

Sheehan has walked two and struck out three on Friday night. The 23-year-old right-hander has thrown 51 of 89 pitches for strikes, with his fastball averaging 95.6 mph.

The Dodgers lead 4-0.

Sheehan got his first strikeout in the second, when Mike Yastrzemski went down swinging on a 95.5 mph sinker.

Sheehan allowed his first baserunner when Michael Conforto walked leading off the second.

Sheehan, in his third season with the Dodgers organization, was called up directly from Double-A.

