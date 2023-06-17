Emmet Sheehan hitless through 6 innings of big league debut for Dodgers vs Giants

LOS ANGELES — Emmet Sheehan of the Los Angeles Dodgers is pitching a no-hitter through six innings of his major league debut against the San Francisco Giants.

Sheehan has walked two and struck out three on Friday night. The 23-year-old right-hander has thrown 51 of 89 pitches for strikes, with his fastball averaging 95.6 mph.

The Dodgers lead 4-0.

Sheehan got his first strikeout in the second, when Mike Yastrzemski went down swinging on a 95.5 mph sinker.

Sheehan allowed his first baserunner when Michael Conforto walked leading off the second.

Sheehan, in his third season with the Dodgers organization, was called up directly from Double-A.