Everybody hits! No, really, everyone gets a turn at bat at the Little League World Series

Little League coaches have long been saying it to rally their teams: “Everybody hits!”

The old phrase is a lot truer this year. At this year’s Little League World Series and throughout all of Little League, batting format has changed.

Now, the batting order consists of every player on the roster, even when teams have 14 players, to “provide more opportunities, make administration of the events more streamlined, and ultimately enhance the overall experience for all involved,” Little League said in a statement last May that announced the change.

The change gives the 10- to 12-year-olds playing ball all over the world more chances at the plate. Yet it is also creating a few odd moments at the LLWS, like in Maine’s first game of the tournament Thursday.

Washington won via the 10-run rule in the fourth inning by a score of 10-0, and each Maine player only got one at-bat. Maine carried 14 players to South Williamsport, and because of the large deficit, the leadoff hitter never went up to the plate again.

Maine manager Brad Shelley said after the game it was one of the cases where the rule change can “catch you.”

“It hasn’t been something that’s hurt us the whole way,” Shelley said. “Our kids can all hit, we’ve been able to use that to our advantage, having strength in the lineup. As you saw, our No. 14 hitter was our last batter of the game. That’s the first time in this entire run that that’s happened.”

Last year, through 10 games of the tournament, 89 runs were scored compared to this year’s 54 runs scored through the first 10 games. Whether that’s because of the caliber of the pitchers or defenses, or the top of the lineups getting fewer at-bats, runs are significantly down from last year.

“The pitching is outstanding,” Australian manager Brad Abel said. “The pitching has more to do with that."

Tennessee’s starter in its opener, Grayson May, helped his team from just outside Nashville get an 8-1 win over Rhode Island. He said it was a relief not facing the top of the lineup so many times.

“Their top of the order can hit,” Grayson said. “So, it’s better I think.”

Grayson’s manager, Randy Huth, agreed with his pitcher.

“We know if we pitch well, we’re not going to have to face their top of the order, which is significantly better than their bottom half,” Huth said. “Not that those guys are bad, but the top of their order is definitely their guys.”

While some coaches might like the change, others are uncomfortable with it. Previously, managers often chose the best nine hitters to start and then substituted from there.

“I’m old school,” Abel said. “Do you put a weaker hitter in the middle of the lineup? Do you have the weaker hitters at the bottom and then they can potentially be a one-two-three (inning)? I don’t like it.”

Like Abel said, some managers tried to sprinkle in some better hitters throughout the lineup to avoid less production when they get down to the 10, 11 and 12 spots.

How managers deal with the new rule has varied throughout the Little League World Series, but it’s a rule every team has had to adjust to. Both Shelley and Abel said that even if it was a hassle to manage, they would still rather bring more players than fewer just so everybody can experience the LLWS.

“There are two additional kids that are here,” Shelley said. “For all those other teams carrying 12, they’re not. There are two more kids here getting this experience.”

CUBA WINS

Cuba's first trip to the Little League World Series isn’t over just yet.

Cuba beat Australia 11-1 in the elimination bracket Saturday, ending the game an inning early under the 10-run rule and getting a shutdown performance from pitcher Samuel Palencia.

“We are very proud to be the first Cuban team here,” Cuba’s manager Vladimir Vargas said through a translator. “To have a win here, to us, is very important to have that and knowing that we are the first in history.”

Cuba’s bats were hot, with 12 hits including a two-run double from Liusban Sanchez. Palencia struck out 13 of Australia’s 19 batters, allowing just two hits.

Cuba faces Panama in another elimination bracket game Sunday.

Off the field, Little League International and the Cuban Baseball Federation announced Saturday they would continue their affiliation through 2025. Cuba is scheduled to have a team at the tournament next year.