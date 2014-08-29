Ex-Met Chris Young debuts with Yankees' Triple-A team

An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Thursday (and a glance at the overall playoff picture):

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: Buffalo scored all of its runs during the first three innings against starter Chris Leroux in an 11-3 win over the RailRiders.

The standouts:

Jose Pirela, SS: 2-for-5

Chris Young, RF: 1-for-4

Kyle Roller, 1B: 1-for-2 with two walks

John Ryan Murphy, C: 2-for-4

Taylor Dugas, LF: 2-for-4

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: Trenton fought back in the beginning, but eventually Akron took firm control in an 11-3 win.

The standouts:

Jake Cave, DH: 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk

Ben Gamel, LF: 1-for-4 with a double and a walk

Gary Sanchez, C: 1-for-3 with two walks

Ali Castillo, SS: 3-for-4 with a double

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Tampa scored seven runs in the sixth inning during an 8-2 win over Clearwater.

The standouts:

Mark Payton, CF: 2-for-4 with a double and a walk

Cito Culver, SS: 0-for-2 with three walks

Eric Jagielo, 3B: 2-for-5

Mike Ford, DH: 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk

Reymond Nunez, 1B: 2-for-4 with a double and home run

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: Charleston pitching held Greenville to just five hits and the RiverDogs’ bats roared to life during a 10-0 win.

The standouts:

Miguel Andujar, 3B: 3-for-5 with a double

Claudio Custodio, LF: 1-for-4 with two walks

Jackson Valera, C: 3-for-5 with a double

Yeicok Calderon, DH: 4-for-5

Bubba Jones, 1B: 2-for-4 with a walk

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Staten Island had three multi-run innings by the end of the fifth during a 9-1 win over Vermont.

The standouts:

Connor Spencer, 1B: 3-for-5 with a double

Chris Breen, DH: 2-for-3

Nathan Mikolas, LF: 2-for-4 with a double

Vicente Conde, SS: 2-for-4 with a double

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre – Eliminated

Trenton – Eliminated

Tampa – 2.5 games out of first, tragic number is 2. Tampa’s final series of the season is a three-game set at Daytona, the club they trail in the standings, starting Friday.

Charleston – Eliminated

Staten Island - Eliminated