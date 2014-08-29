Ex-Met Chris Young debuts with Yankees' Triple-A team
An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Thursday (and a glance at the overall playoff picture):
TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The skinny: Buffalo scored all of its runs during the first three innings against starter Chris Leroux in an 11-3 win over the RailRiders.
The standouts:
Jose Pirela, SS: 2-for-5
Chris Young, RF: 1-for-4
Kyle Roller, 1B: 1-for-2 with two walks
John Ryan Murphy, C: 2-for-4
Taylor Dugas, LF: 2-for-4
DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder
The skinny: Trenton fought back in the beginning, but eventually Akron took firm control in an 11-3 win.
The standouts:
Jake Cave, DH: 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk
Ben Gamel, LF: 1-for-4 with a double and a walk
Gary Sanchez, C: 1-for-3 with two walks
Ali Castillo, SS: 3-for-4 with a double
SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees
The skinny: Tampa scored seven runs in the sixth inning during an 8-2 win over Clearwater.
The standouts:
Mark Payton, CF: 2-for-4 with a double and a walk
Cito Culver, SS: 0-for-2 with three walks
Eric Jagielo, 3B: 2-for-5
Mike Ford, DH: 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk
Reymond Nunez, 1B: 2-for-4 with a double and home run
SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs
The skinny: Charleston pitching held Greenville to just five hits and the RiverDogs’ bats roared to life during a 10-0 win.
The standouts:
Miguel Andujar, 3B: 3-for-5 with a double
Claudio Custodio, LF: 1-for-4 with two walks
Jackson Valera, C: 3-for-5 with a double
Yeicok Calderon, DH: 4-for-5
Bubba Jones, 1B: 2-for-4 with a walk
SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees
The skinny: Staten Island had three multi-run innings by the end of the fifth during a 9-1 win over Vermont.
The standouts:
Connor Spencer, 1B: 3-for-5 with a double
Chris Breen, DH: 2-for-3
Nathan Mikolas, LF: 2-for-4 with a double
Vicente Conde, SS: 2-for-4 with a double
PLAYOFF PICTURE:
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre – Eliminated
Trenton – Eliminated
Tampa – 2.5 games out of first, tragic number is 2. Tampa’s final series of the season is a three-game set at Daytona, the club they trail in the standings, starting Friday.
Charleston – Eliminated
Staten Island - Eliminated