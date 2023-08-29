SportsBaseball

Fans run onto field and one makes contact with Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.

Field guards hold onto a fan as he tries to...

Field guards hold onto a fan as he tries to reach Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., right, while second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) looks on in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Denver Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By The Associated Press

Associated Press — Two fans ran onto the field and one made contact with Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. during the seventh inning of Monday night's game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

One fan got his arms against Acuña during the middle of the seventh inning. Two security people quickly grabbed the fan in right field and as they tried to drag him away, a third security person approached.

A second fan then sprinted toward the group and was tackled was one of the security people as a fourth member of security chased from behind.

Acuña did not appear to be injured and remained in the game.

Atlanta had just scored four runs to take a 9-4 lead.

