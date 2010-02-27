Fantasy: A lot more depth at second base this year

There's a lot of debate about whether second base is a scarce position or not. If you're in an NL-only league, the position is scarce. An AL East-only league is deeper at second than the entire National League.

Second base is deeper this year. There are good options early such as Chase Utley and Ian Kinsler, then Brandon Phillips, Dustin Pedroia and Brian Roberts usually go. There's also Robinson Cano, Ben Zobrist and Aaron Hill, who all had career years and might see some regression, but are solid picks.

Here are some of the players who will be selected after.

Gordon Beckham (White Sox): He was recalled in June and adjusted quickly to major-league pitching. He isn't eligible at second yet, but he will start there. He hit .270 with 14 home runs, 63 RBIs and seven steals in 378 at-bats.

Jose Lopez (Mariners): If you wait, Lopez is a good target. He has improved the past few seasons and he could be better. His power has increased as he went from 17 homers in 2008 to 25 last season. He had 96 RBIs and although he hit .272, he did hit .297 in 2008. Lopez had a batting average on balls in play (BABIP) of .270 last season, but his career mark is .285 and that indicates he could see a boost in average. He's an excellent contact hitter, but doesn't walk, so he hurts in an on-base percentage league.

Howie Kendrick (Angels): We know Kendrick can hit as shown by a .360 career average in the minors. He was sent to Triple-A in June, but returned in July and hit .358 with six home runs, 36 RBIs and four stolen bases in 165 at-bats after the All-Star break. He will provide average and stolen bases. He has upside to hit 15 homers and eclipse 20 steals. Since he has yet to put together a full season, he could come at a discount.

Ian Stewart (Rockies): Stewart is eligible at second and third base and generating a lot of buzz. Could he be Mark Reynolds? He has immense power, a good walk rate and hits fly balls. The problem is a poor contact rate and his struggles against lefthanders (.178 average). He struck out 32.5 percent of the time and had a low 14 percent line-drive rate resulting in a .228 average. Expect power with a low average.

Martin Prado (Braves): Will be undervalued in drafts and is eligible at second, third and first. Makes good contact and showed an increase in power. Expect .300 and 15 home runs. Hitting second will help.

Rickie Weeks (Brewers): Health issues and coming off a second wrist injury is a concern. But 20-20 potential is still there and he started off strong last season. If he falls late in drafts, worth the pick.

Kelly Johnson (Diamondbacks): Very undervalued after an unlucky BABIP of .247 led to a .224 average last season. A move to a hitter's ballpark in Arizona will help. Expect double-digit homers and steals.