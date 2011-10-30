'Field of Dreams' property in eastern Iowa sold

The sprawling eastern Iowa cornfields made famous by the movie “Field of Dreams” are being sold to a company that will preserve the site’s baseball legacy, the owners announced Sunday.

Don and Becky Lansing said they have accepted an offer from Mike and Denise Stillman and their company, Go the Distance Baseball LLC, which will develop the site near Dyersville as a baseball and softball complex. A purchase price was not disclosed.

“We worked hard to maintain its wholesome allure, and our success says a lot about our nation’s love affair with its national pastime,” Becky Lansing said in a statement. “It truly is a special place.”

The land has been in Don Lansing’s family since 1906. The couple put the property up for sale at $5.4 million in May 2010. The parcel includes the two-bedroom house, baseball diamond, six other buildings and 193 acres — mostly cornfields — from the movie.

The film, released in 1989, was based on the book “Shoeless Joe” by W.P. Kinsella and starred Kevin Costner. The site has been a popular tourist destination ever since.

The Lansings said earlier this year that they had gotten several inquiries about the site but were committed to finding a buyer that would preserve its legacy.

The Stillmans’ plan for the property includes preservation of the existing buildings and development of “All-Star Ballpark Heaven,” described as a complex including fields for baseball and softball tournaments and an indoor training facility. Go the Distance plans to offer tournaments for teams of players ages 18 and younger, professional-style training and skills competitions.

“We understand the impact that demographics, market trends and the economy will have on baseball and those who love the game in the next decade,” Denise Stillman said. “... We are thrilled to continue the ‘Field of Dreams’ legacy.”

As for the Lansings, they’ll live a few miles away and make visits to the site, “especially in summer when the corn is high. That’s when the field is most magical,” Don Lansing said.