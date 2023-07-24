Fred McGriff, Scott Rolen enshrined in Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN — The parade of baseball immortals in suits and ties began on the stage under the big white tent. The former players, managers and executives waved after their introductions and took a seat — Jeter and Papi, Ozzie and Griffey, 48 of the greats in all.

Then it came time Sunday outside of Clark Sports Center to introduce two more for inclusion under the tent. This was induction day for the Class of 2023 entering the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The greats and the crowd rose for ovations, beginning with Fred McGriff and soon after for Scott Rolen.

They were different types of players. Yet they had much in common. Still do.

Scott Rolen



7x All-Star 8x Gold Glove 1997 Rookie of the Year 2,077 Hits 316 HR 1,287 RBI .281 AVG 70.1 WAR Fred McGriff 5x All-Star 3x Silver Slugger 2,490 Hits 493 HR 1,550 RBI .284 AVG 52.6 WAR

These corner infielders were workers and they were consistent. And they are two men with humility and a deep appreciation for family.

The two new members of this elite Cooperstown club also weren’t aiming at the beginning for this to be ending. But it meant so much that it was.

“This is baseball’s biggest honor,” McGriff, first up, told the crowd. “This is like icing on a cake. You see, my goal was simply to make it to the big leagues. I exceeded every expectation I could ever imagine and then some.

“It’s a great feeling being recognized for your hard work. And now, to have a plaque forever hanging in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, it’s unbelievable.”

McGriff said he was humbled to be standing up there with the legends of the game. He made it via a vote by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee.

Rolen’s entry ticket came via a vote by the baseball writers on his sixth swing at it.

“At no point in my lifetime did it ever occur to me that I would be standing on this stage,” Rolen said, “but I’m glad it occurred to you because this is unbelievably special. Thank you.”

“This, on this stage, is baseball greatness,” he added. “It won’t occur to me any time soon that I will feel a sense of belonging with this group, but today, gentlemen, I’m truly honored to be on this stage with all of you.”

Rolen, who spent 17 seasons split between Philadelphia, St. Louis, Toronto and Cincinnati, shined on defense at third, winning eight Gold Gloves. Those went with a .281 average, 316 homers and 1,287 RBIs.

It was all summed up neatly on Rolen’s plaque: “Paired elite glovework with formidable bat to become a dominant two-way threat at third base …”

At the end of his speech, Rolen tipped a Hall of Fame cap toward his family members and thanked them.

The 48-year-old Indiana native spoke about his dad, Ed, who was on hand, inspiring him when he was struggling in basketball as an 18-year-old, providing some simple advice that carried him through his career.

Rolen took the advice to mean this: “Effort never takes a day off.”

McGriff’s efforts came with Toronto, San Diego, Atlanta, Tampa Bay, the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit .284 with 493 homers and 1,550 RBIs.

Or, as it reads on the 59-year-old former first baseman’s plaque: “Crushed the ball for 19 seasons with consistency …”

He got cut after trying out for the team at Thomas Jefferson High in Tampa, Florida, as a sophomore. But McGriff worked to improve, made it the following year, then was drafted by the Yankees as a senior in 1981. The ninth-round pick spent two seasons in rookie ball before being traded to the Blue Jays.

“I’ll always be thankful for the Yankees for giving me a chance to continue to pursue my dream,” McGriff said.

After taking everyone on a trip back through his career, he cited some baseball people who helped him along the way and then talked about his family’s support.

McGriff began with his late parents and moved on to his son and daughter, saying, “You used to toss me rolled-up socks for me to hit in the hotel rooms.”

Then he praised his wife, Veronica, “who has been with me since we worked together at Burger King,” for taking care of the kids and allowing him to focus on baseball.

“More than anyone, this honor is yours, too,” McGriff said. “I love you.”