Fredi Gonzalez, Atlanta Braves manager, fired after 9-28 start

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have fired manager Fredi Gonzalez, who couldn’t survive the worst record in the majors.

Braves general manager John Coppolella confirmed the firing of Gonzalez, in his sixth season. The numbers for the Braves are dismal: they have lost two straight and eight of 10, have baseball’s worst record at 9-28 and already are 13 ½ games out of first place in the NL East.

The Braves are expected to discuss the move at a news conference later Tuesday.

There was no immediate announcement from the team on who will take over for Gonzalez either on an interim or full-time basis.

Gonzalez replaced Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox, who retired following the 2010 season.