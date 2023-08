Gary Sánchez hits 2 of Padres' 4 home runs in 11-1 win over Rockies

DENVER — Gary Sánchez homered twice and drove in four runs, Juan Soto went deep for the third time in two days and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 11-1 on Wednesday.

Sánchez had two of his three hits in San Diego’s seven-run ninth inning.

Ha-Seong homered leading off the game and Fernando Tatís Jr. hit a towering three-run homer to help the new-look Padres win for the fifth time in six games. San Diego traded for five players before the Tuesday deadline to help with a playoff push in the final two months of the season.

Xander Bogaerts had three hits for the Padres, whose scheduled starter Joe Musgrove was scratched due to stiffness in his right shoulder. Nick Martinez served as the opener and tossed three scoreless innings.

Jurickson Profar led off the bottom of the first with a double for the Rockies and Martinez retired nine straight before leaving.

San Diego had three of its new players in uniform Wednesday — Ji Man Choi, Garrett Cooper and Scott Barlow, who relieved Ray Kerr (1-1) in the sixth inning and struck out three in 1 2/3 innings.

Kim made it 1-0 with his fourth leadoff homer and 14th of the year off of Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (4-12). Soto, who had two homers Tuesday night, hit a 449-foot blast into the second deck in right field in the third inning made it 3-0.

San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts follows the flight of his double against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

Sánchez hit solo home runs in the sixth and ninth innings to give him 14 on the season. It was his 17th career multihomer game.

Tatís blew it open with a 444-foot three-run homer in the ninth, his 19th.

The Rockies got their lone run on Elehuris Montero’s bases-loaded groundout in the fourth inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar, left, applies a late tag to San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts as he steals second base in the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

Padres: LHP Tim Hill was placed on the 15-day injured list with a sprained left ring finger. “He’s been trying to pitch through it,” manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s not a horrible thing but something that hasn’t gotten any better.”

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (8-7, 4.53 ERA) opens a weekend wraparound series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Rockies: RHP Chris Flexen (0-5, 8.08) will make his second start for Colorado at St. Louis on Friday night.