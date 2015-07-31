Gerardo Parra traded to Baltimore Orioles for minor-leaguer Zach Davies

The Orioles filled one of their most pressing needs Friday by obtaining left fielder Gerardo Parra from the Milwaukee Brewers for a minor league right-hander Zach Davies.

The deal was reached hours before the non-waiver trade deadline.

The 28-year-old Parra batted .328 with nine homers and 31 RBIs in 100 games this year. He's hitting .279 over 6-plus seasons, most of them with Arizona.

Left field has been a problem for the Orioles this season. Travis Snider is batting .239 with three homers and 20 RBIs, and Nolan Reimold has a .243 average with two home runs and seven RBIs in 28 games.

Parra will probably take over as Baltimore's leadoff hitter. Manny Machado has been at the top of the order, but he's more of a power hitter and will likely be dropped to second or third in the lineup.

Parra has played all three outfield positions and is a two-time Gold Glove winner. He had a 14-game hitting streak through Thursday.

Davies is 5-6 with a 2.84 ERA in 19 games with Triple-A Norfolk. He was assigned to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Baltimore cleared a roster spot by designating righthander Bud Norris for assignment.

After going 15-8 with a 3.65 ERA last season, Norris signed a one-year contract with the Orioles during the offseason. He gave up eight runs in his first start and never really righted himself before going on the disabled list with bronchitis. He ultimately landed in the bullpen as a long reliever.

Norris is 2-9 with a 7.06 ERA. He yielded four runs and six hits in 2 2-3 innings on Thursday night in Baltimore's 9-8 loss to Detroit.