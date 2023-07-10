SportsBaseball

Yankees' Gerrit Cole to start the All-Star Game for the American League

Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches against...

Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, July 8, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday.com

Yankees righthander Gerrit Cole was named the starting pitcher for the American League in Tuesday night's All-Star Game in Seattle.

Cole has only pitched in one previous All-Star Game, going one inning and striking out one in 2015 for the National League as a member of the Pirates.

STARTING LINEUPS

NL

Ronald Acuna Jr. RF

Freddie Freeman 1B

Mookie Betts CF

J.D. Martinez DH

Nolan Arenado 3B

Luis Arreaz 2B

Sean Murphy C

Corbin Carroll LF

Orlando Arcia SS

Zac Gallen P

AL

Marcus Semien 2B

Shohei Ohtani DH

Randy Arozarena LF

Corey Seager SS

Yandy Diaz 1B

Adolis Garcia RF

Austin Hays CF

Josh Jung 3B

Jonah Heim C

Gerrit Cole P

