Yankees' Gerrit Cole to start the All-Star Game for the American League
Yankees righthander Gerrit Cole was named the starting pitcher for the American League in Tuesday night's All-Star Game in Seattle.
Cole has only pitched in one previous All-Star Game, going one inning and striking out one in 2015 for the National League as a member of the Pirates.
STARTING LINEUPS
NL
Ronald Acuna Jr. RF
Freddie Freeman 1B
Mookie Betts CF
J.D. Martinez DH
Nolan Arenado 3B
Luis Arreaz 2B
Sean Murphy C
Corbin Carroll LF
Orlando Arcia SS
Zac Gallen P
AL
Marcus Semien 2B
Shohei Ohtani DH
Randy Arozarena LF
Corey Seager SS
Yandy Diaz 1B
Adolis Garcia RF
Austin Hays CF
Josh Jung 3B
Jonah Heim C
Gerrit Cole P