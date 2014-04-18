Get to know Mets reliever Zack Thornton

Zack Thornton is one of the pieces coming back to the Mets in Friday's Ike Davis deal (along with a player to be named later). But who exactly is Thornton, and what does he bring to the Mets bullpen?

Thornton, 25, was drafted in the 43rd round by the San Francisco Giants out of high school in 2008, but instead went to the University of Oregon. He was taken by the Oakland A's in the 23rd round of the 2010 draft, then was traded to the Pirates for righthander Chris Resop on November 30, 2012.

The 6-3, 220-pounder was not considered one of Baseball America's top 30 Pirates prospects entering 2014 and was passed over in the Rule 5 draft last December.

Thornton had spent 2014 with Triple-A Indianapolis of the International League, where he compiled a 2-0 record with a 1.23 ERA, eight strikeouts and one walk. He posted a 3.07 ERA and one save in 11 appearances in the Arizona Fall League.

Thornton went 7-3 with five saves, a 2.63 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 42 games at three different levels in the Pirates organization in 2013. He had 31 strikeouts and four walks in Triple-A for a 7.75 K/BB ratio -- fourth-best among International League pitchers with at least 25 innings pitched.

Thornton went 4-0 with 16 saves in 48 games in 2012 with Class-A Stockton of the California League. He was also a Midwest League midseason All-Star in 2011 with Class-A Burlington, where he had 82 strikeouts in 83 innings.

He has 285 strikeouts and 63 walks in 252 1/3 innings for a career minor league 4.52 K/BB ratio.