Giants' Michael Conforto returns to Citi Field after visiting hospital for hamstring injury

Michael Conforto took a similar route to Citi Field that he did for the first seven years of his career on Friday. But there was a different destination when he entered the stadium, walking further down the third base side to the visitor’s clubhouse.

Conforto, who is in the first year of a two-year, $36 million contract with the Giants, made his return to Citi Field. But it wasn’t nearly the experience he was hoping for — starting with why he took that similar route. Rather than having a normal pregame routine, Conforto had to visit the Hospital for Special Surgery after suffering a hamstring injury on Wednesday — as he did more often than he would have liked during his tenure with the Mets.

“A lot of people at HSS know me, I don’t know if that’s a good thing or not, but they recognize me,” said Conforto in the visitor’s dugout before Friday night’s matchup against the Mets. “I wasn’t necessarily happy to be there but I was happy to see those people. It feels like just yesterday I was taking that ride to the ballpark.”

It was far from the only time Conforto was greeted with friendly faces in his return to New York. With the Giants coming from a series in Toronto, he said the customs agent recognized him. He chatted with security guards, clubhouse employees and former teammates before Friday’s contest and was honored with a tribute video, along with J.D. Davis, prior to it. Conforto was tearing up watching his tribute video, which included clips of his own charity work with Conforto Cares. He thought before the game he might get emotional.

“Just a lot of New York stuff that only happens out here,” Conforto said. “There’s so many baseball fans, die-hards and it’s just kind of a cool thing coming back here.”

But on the field, it was a disappointment for Conforto. He admitted he was looking forward to this matchup and returning to play in New York after being one of the more popular Mets during his tenure. He called it “kind of heartbreaking” being unable to start. Conforto wasn’t placed on the injured list, leaving a chance he could appear in the series.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler, who had a 12-year playing career with six different franchises, understood the frustrations Conforto felt.

“He’s got a near impeccable record across the board,” Kapler said. “So I’m sure he would like to feel at home in a different way and I’m sure there’s some disappointment and frustration there.”

Conforto, who was drafted No. 10 overall by the Mets in the 2014 MLB Draft, said he was happy to see former teammates like Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil sign long-term deals with the team, even though it didn’t work out for him with the Mets. Back when Conforto was in New York, he thought he’d be with the Mets for life.

“I can tell you when I was here, I thought I would always be here,” Conforto said. “But things start to change as your career goes on.”

Conforto had a three-year stretch from 2017-2019 in which he averaged 29.3 home runs and 80.7 RBIs. In the shortened 2020 season, Conforto hit .322 with an OPS of .927. Signs seemed to be moving in the direction of a substantial long-term contract for Conforto, who is a Scott Boras client.

But Conforto had a disappointing 2021 campaign, resulting in his lowest batting average (.232), OPS (.729) and fewest home runs in a full season (14) since his second year in the majors. The Mets gave Conforto a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer, which he declined to explore free agency. The initial market didn’t form for Conforto as he initially hoped and a week before Opening Day following the lockout, Boras revealed Conforto suffered a shoulder injury in January. The outfielder had shoulder surgery in April and missed the entire 2022 season.

“I don’t look back with any regret,” Conforto said. “It’s kind of crazy to say but I don’t think it’s a positive thing to look back and say you’d do things a different way. I think I made the right decision with the information I had and to be honest, I’m very happy with where I am now.”