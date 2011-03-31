Giants pitcher Zito involved in car crash in L.A.

LOS ANGELES — San Francisco Giants pitcher Barry Zito was taken to a hospital after his car was hit broadside at a West Hollywood intersection.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Boulevard and Sunset Plaza Drive, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Joseph Morien told The Associated Press.

The pitcher was taken to a Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for observation, but Morien said he doesn’t have any details on his condition.

“It was just to be checked out if he had injuries or not, and I believe he was released from the hospital,” the sergeant said.

Cedars-Sinai declined to say if Zito was treated there. City News Service said the other driver wasn’t hurt.

Morien said Zito was not at fault, but the officer did not provide other details of the crash. He said Zito’s car had major damage.

The crash is still being investigated, and Morien said he didn’t know if the other driver would be cited.

The Giants open the season Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Zito, a former Cy Young winner and the team’s No. 4 starter, had been expected to pitch over the weekend.