Greg Bird flying high for Trenton

By Cody Derespina

An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Thursday:

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: Louisville scored five runs in the fourth inning and never looked back during an 8-5 win over the RailRiders.

The standouts:

Jose Pirela, 2B: 1-for-3 with a double and a walk

Taylor Dugas, LF: 1-for-3 with two walks

NOTES: For the second consecutive day a position player pitched for the RailRiders. This time it was catcher Jose Gil, who threw a scoreless ninth inning, allowing just two walks.

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: Trenton broke a tie and took the lead for good with two runs in the top of the fifth during a 4-3 win over Altoona.

The standouts: Since he started out his Trenton career 0-for-8, Bird is 10-for-28 (.357) with three doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Jake Cave, DH: 2-for-5 with two doubles

Greg Bird, 1B: 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk

Mark Montgomery, RHP: Earned the save with a perfect ninth inning, striking out two

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Lakeland scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the fourth during a 1-0 win over Tampa in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Tampa won Game 2, 4-3. Tampa tied the score and went ahead for good with a two-run fifth inning.

The standouts:

Brady Lail, RHP: Allowed five hits, one walk and one run (earned) in five innings, striking out two in Game 1

Caleb Smith, LHP: Allowed three hits, one walk and three runs (all earned) in five innings, striking out nine in Game 2

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: Charleston scratched out single runs in the sixth and seventh innings but couldn’t complete a comeback, falling 3-2 to Rome.

The standouts:

Tyler Wade, SS: 1-for-3 with a walk

Gosuke Katoh, 2B: 1-for-2 with two walks

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Staten Island scored early and often during a 5-2 win over Connecticut.

The standouts:

Connor Spencer, 1B: 3-for-4

Chris Breen, LF: 2-for-4 with two home runs

Jonathan Holder, RHP: Allowed one hit in four scoreless innings, striking out five

