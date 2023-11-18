SportsBaseball

Guardians acquire RHP Barlow from Padres, avoid arbitration with OF Laureano with $5.15M deal

Cleveland Guardians right fielder Ramón Laureano catches a fly ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield during the eighth inning of a baseball game Aug. 8, 2023, in Cleveland. The Guardians have avoided salary arbitration with Laureano, signing him to a one-year contract before the 8 p.m. deadline Friday, Nov. 17, 2013. Financial terms were not immediately known. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

By The Associated Press

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians made their second trade Friday, swapping relievers with San Diego and acquiring right-hander Scott Barlow from the Padres for Enyel De Los Santos.

The 30-year-old Barlow is back in the AL Central after spending most of his big league career with the Kansas City Royals.

Ahead of the 8 p.m. deadline to offer 2024 contracts to unsigned players on 40-man rosters, the Guardians agreed to a $5.15 million, one-year deal with outfielder Ramón Laureano.

Laureano made a positive impact after being claimed off waivers from Oakland on Aug. 7. The 29-year-old batted .243 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 41 games.

Earlier, the Guardians traded starter Cal Quantrill to Colorado for minor league catcher Kody Huff.

Barlow went 2-6 with a 4.37 EA in 63 games last season — all in relief. He joined the Padres at the trade deadline and had a 3.07 ERA in 25 appearances. Barlow was with the Royals from 2018-23.

Barlow is eligible for salary arbitration this winter and can become a free agent after next year's World Series.

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Scott Barlow throws out Houston Astros' Jose Altuve on a ground ball during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sept. 8, 2023, in Houston. The Cleveland Guardians made their second trade Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, swapping relievers with San Diego and acquiring right-hander Barlow from the Padres in exchange for Enyel De Los Santos. Credit: AP/Kevin M. Cox

De Los Santos was with Cleveland for two seasons, going 10-2 in 120 appearances. Last season, the right-hander set career-highs in appearances (70), innings (65 2/3 innings), holds (16) and strikeouts (62) while going 5-2 with a 3.29 ERA.

De Los Santos has also pitched for Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The Dominican native is from the same hometown as Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.

