Home to the Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown is the ultimate landing spot for players. The Hall is a collection of the game's immortals, their achievements and accolades remembered forever.

Based on the rules set forth by the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA), eight writers and editors at Newsday were eligible to vote for the Hall's Class of 2025. A total of 11 players, from a list of 28, were accounted for in their ballots. Below you'll see the players voted for as well as each voter's ballot.

The Baseball Hall of Fame will announce the players elected for enshrinement live on MLB Network at 6 p.m. on Jan. 21. Those players will join previously announced inductees Dave Parker and Dick Allen, selected by the Classic Baseball Era Committee. The Class of 2025 induction ceremony is July 27 in Cooperstown.

Ichiro Suzuki was the 2001 AL ROY and MVP. He eclipsed 200 hits in each of his first 10 seasons. Credit: Getty Images

ICHIRO SUZUKI

Newsday votes: 8/8

POSITION: Outfield

SEASONS: 19 (2001-2019)

TEAM: Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, Miami Marlins

AVG: .311

HR: 117

RBI: 780

RUNS: 1,420

2B: 362

HITS: 3,089

OBP: .355

SLG: .402

WAR: 60.0

YEAR ON BALLOT: 1st

CC Sabathia won the 2007 AL Cy Young Award and has the third most strikeouts by a lefthanded pitcher in MLB history. Credit: Jim McIsaac

CC SABATHIA

Newsday votes: 8/8

POSITION: Starting pitcher

SEASONS: 19 (2001-2019)

TEAMS: Cleveland, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees

W-L: 251-161 (.609)

ERA: 3.74

GAMES/STARTS: 561 / 560

COMPLETE GAMES: 38

SHUTOUTS: 12

IP: 3,577 1/3

WHIP: 1.259

K: 3,093

K/BB: 2.81

YEAR ON BALLOT: 1st

Andruw Jones won 10 straight Gold Glove awards as an outfielder. Credit: Getty Images

ANDRUW JONES

Newsday votes: 6/8

POSITION: Centerfield

SEASONS: 17 (1996-2012)

TEAMS: Atlanta, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees

AVG: .254

HR: 434

RBI: 1,289

RUNS: 1,204

2B: 383

HITS: 1,933

STEALS: 152

OPB: .337

SLG: .486

WAR: 62.7

YEAR ON BALLOT: 8th

LAST YEAR'S VOTING: 61.6% of ballots

Billy Wagner ranks eighth in career saves. Credit: Getty Images

BILLY WAGNER

Newsday votes: 6/8

POSITION: Closer

SEASONS: 16 (1995-2010)

TEAMS: Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta

W-L: 47-40 (.540)

ERA: 2.31

SAVES / OPPORTUNITIES: 422 / 491 (86%)

GAMES / FINISHED: 853 / 703

IP: 903

WHIP: 0.998

K: 1,196

K/BB: 3.99

YEAR ON BALLOT: 10th

LAST YEAR'S VOTING: 73.8% of ballots

Carlos Beltran was the 1999 AL ROY and an All-Star with four different teams. Credit: Newsday/Kathy Kmonicek

CARLOS BELTRAN

Newsday votes: 6/8

POSITION: Outfield

SEASONS: 20 (1998-2017)

TEAMS: Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers

AVG: .279

HR: 435

RBI: 1,587

RUNS: 1,582

2B: 565

HITS: 2,725

STEALS: 312

OPB: .350

SLG: .486

WAR: 70.1

YEAR ON BALLOT: 3rd

LAST YEAR’S VOTING: 57.1% of ballots

Chase Utley, a six-time All-Star, helped the Phillies win the 2008 World Series. Credit: Getty Images

CHASE UTLEY

Newsday votes: 4/8

POSITION: Second base

SEASONS: 16 (2003-18)

TEAMS: Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers

AVG: .275

HR: 259

RBI: 1,025

RUNS: 1,103

2B: 411

HITS: 1,885

STEALS: 154

OPB: .358

SLG: .465

WAR: 64.5

YEAR ON BALLOT: 2nd

LAST YEAR'S VOTING: 28.8% of ballots

Alex Rodriguez, a three-time AL MVP, was suspended for the 2014 season for his involvement with PEDs. Credit: Jim McIsaac

ALEX RODRIGUEZ

Newsday votes: 2/8

POSITIONS: Shortstop, Third base

SEASONS: 22 (1994-2016)

TEAMS: Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees

AVG: .295

HR: 696

RBI: 2,086

RUNS: 2,021

2B: 548

HITS: 3,115

STEALS: 329

OPB: .380

SLG: .550

WAR: 117.5

YEAR ON BALLOT: 4th

LAST YEAR'S VOTING: 34.8% of ballots

Andy Pettitte's 19 career postseason wins remains the most in the MLB history. Credit: David L. Pokress

ANDY PETTITTE

Newsday votes: 2/8

POSITION: Starting pitcher

SEASONS: 18

TEAMS: New York Yankees, Houston Astros

W-L: 256-153 (.626)

ERA: 3.85

GAMES/STARTS: 531 / 521

COMPLETE GAMES: 26

SHUTOUTS: 4

IP: 3,316

WHIP: 1.142

K: 2,448

K/BB: 2.37

YEAR ON BALLOT: 7th

LAST YEAR'S VOTING: 13.5% of ballots

Manny Ramirez was a 12-time All-Star, two-time World Series champ and a World Series MVP. He was twice suspended by MLB for positive PED tests. Credit: Getty Images

MANNY RAMIREZ

Newsday votes: 2/8

POSITION: Outfield

SEASONS: 19 (1993-2011)

TEAMS: Cleveland, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays

AVG: .312

HR: 555

RBI: 1,831

RUNS: 1,544

2B: 547

HITS: 2,574

OPB: .411

SLG: .585

WAR: 69.3

YEAR ON BALLOT: 9th

LAST YEAR’S VOTING: 32.5% of ballots

Bobby Abreu was a 2004 Silver Slugger Award winner. Credit: Getty Images

BOBBY ABREU

Newsday votes: 1/8

POSITION: Rightfield

SEASONS: 18

TEAMS: Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets

AVG: .291

HR: 288

RBI: 1,363

RUNS: 1,453

2B: 574

HITS: 2,470

STEALS: 400

OBP: .395

SLG: .475

WAR: 60.2

YEAR ON BALLOT: 6th

LAST YEAR’S VOTING: 14.8% of ballots

Felix Hernandez won the 2010 AL Cy Young Award. Credit: Getty Images

FELIX HERNANDEZ

Newsday votes: 1/8

POSITION: Starting pitcher

SEASONS: 15 (2005-19)

TEAM: Seattle Mariners

W-L: 169-136 (.554)

ERA: 3.42

GAMES/STARTS: 419 / 418

COMPLETE GAMES: 25

SHUTOUTS: 11

IP: 2,729 2/3

WHIP: 1.206

K: 2,524

K/BB: 3.14

YEAR ON BALLOT: 1st

How Newsday's writers voted

Now that you've seen the players selected by Newsday's eight eligible Hall of Fame voters, here's who each voter selected on their ballot.

Laura Albanese (6 selections): Carlos Beltran, Andruw Jones, CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki, Chase Utley, Billy Wagner

Erik Boland (10): Bobby Abreu, Carlos Beltran, Felix Hernandez, Andruw Jones, Manny Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez, CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki, Chase Utley, Billy Wagner.

Brian Heyman (3): CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki, Billy Wagner.

David Lennon (7): Carlos Beltran, Andruw Jones, Andy Pettitte, CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki, Chase Utley, Billy Wagner

Steve Popper (6): Carlos Beltran, Andruw Jones, CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki, Chase Utley, Billy Wagner

Anthony Rieber (7): Carlos Beltran, Andruw Jones, Andy Pettitte, Manny Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez, CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki.

Roger Rubin (5): Carlos Beltran, Andruw Jones, CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki, Billy Wagner.

Hank Winnicki (2): CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki.

A first-timer's ballot

Having just completed her 10th year covering Major League Baseball full time as a member of the Baseball Writers Association of America, Newsday's Laura Albanese earned the honor of casting her first votes for Cooperstown. Albanese explains her ballot and decision-making process here.