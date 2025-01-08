There are 28 names on the 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.
Eligible voters of the BBWAA can select up to 10 players.
The list includes 14 first-time eligible players and one player in his 10th and final year of eligibility.
A player must appear on 75% of the ballots submitted to be enshrined.
Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 ballots: How Newsday's writers voted
Home to the Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown is the ultimate landing spot for players. The Hall is a collection of the game's immortals, their achievements and accolades remembered forever.
Based on the rules set forth by the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA), eight writers and editors at Newsday were eligible to vote for the Hall's Class of 2025. A total of 11 players, from a list of 28, were accounted for in their ballots. Below you'll see the players voted for as well as each voter's ballot.
The Baseball Hall of Fame will announce the players elected for enshrinement live on MLB Network at 6 p.m. on Jan. 21. Those players will join previously announced inductees Dave Parker and Dick Allen, selected by the Classic Baseball Era Committee. The Class of 2025 induction ceremony is July 27 in Cooperstown.
ICHIRO SUZUKI
Newsday votes: 8/8
POSITION: Outfield
SEASONS: 19 (2001-2019)
TEAM: Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, Miami Marlins
AVG: .311
HR: 117
RBI: 780
RUNS: 1,420
2B: 362
HITS: 3,089
OBP: .355
SLG: .402
WAR: 60.0
YEAR ON BALLOT: 1st
CC SABATHIA
Newsday votes: 8/8
POSITION: Starting pitcher
SEASONS: 19 (2001-2019)
TEAMS: Cleveland, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees
W-L: 251-161 (.609)
ERA: 3.74
GAMES/STARTS: 561 / 560
COMPLETE GAMES: 38
SHUTOUTS: 12
IP: 3,577 1/3
WHIP: 1.259
K: 3,093
K/BB: 2.81
YEAR ON BALLOT: 1st
ANDRUW JONES
Newsday votes: 6/8
POSITION: Centerfield
SEASONS: 17 (1996-2012)
TEAMS: Atlanta, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees
AVG: .254
HR: 434
RBI: 1,289
RUNS: 1,204
2B: 383
HITS: 1,933
STEALS: 152
OPB: .337
SLG: .486
WAR: 62.7
YEAR ON BALLOT: 8th
LAST YEAR'S VOTING: 61.6% of ballots
BILLY WAGNER
Newsday votes: 6/8
POSITION: Closer
SEASONS: 16 (1995-2010)
TEAMS: Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta
W-L: 47-40 (.540)
ERA: 2.31
SAVES / OPPORTUNITIES: 422 / 491 (86%)
GAMES / FINISHED: 853 / 703
IP: 903
WHIP: 0.998
K: 1,196
K/BB: 3.99
YEAR ON BALLOT: 10th
LAST YEAR'S VOTING: 73.8% of ballots
CARLOS BELTRAN
Newsday votes: 6/8
POSITION: Outfield
SEASONS: 20 (1998-2017)
TEAMS: Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers
AVG: .279
HR: 435
RBI: 1,587
RUNS: 1,582
2B: 565
HITS: 2,725
STEALS: 312
OPB: .350
SLG: .486
WAR: 70.1
YEAR ON BALLOT: 3rd
LAST YEAR’S VOTING: 57.1% of ballots
CHASE UTLEY
Newsday votes: 4/8
POSITION: Second base
SEASONS: 16 (2003-18)
TEAMS: Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers
AVG: .275
HR: 259
RBI: 1,025
RUNS: 1,103
2B: 411
HITS: 1,885
STEALS: 154
OPB: .358
SLG: .465
WAR: 64.5
YEAR ON BALLOT: 2nd
LAST YEAR'S VOTING: 28.8% of ballots
ALEX RODRIGUEZ
Newsday votes: 2/8
POSITIONS: Shortstop, Third base
SEASONS: 22 (1994-2016)
TEAMS: Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees
AVG: .295
HR: 696
RBI: 2,086
RUNS: 2,021
2B: 548
HITS: 3,115
STEALS: 329
OPB: .380
SLG: .550
WAR: 117.5
YEAR ON BALLOT: 4th
LAST YEAR'S VOTING: 34.8% of ballots
ANDY PETTITTE
Newsday votes: 2/8
POSITION: Starting pitcher
SEASONS: 18
TEAMS: New York Yankees, Houston Astros
W-L: 256-153 (.626)
ERA: 3.85
GAMES/STARTS: 531 / 521
COMPLETE GAMES: 26
SHUTOUTS: 4
IP: 3,316
WHIP: 1.142
K: 2,448
K/BB: 2.37
YEAR ON BALLOT: 7th
LAST YEAR'S VOTING: 13.5% of ballots
MANNY RAMIREZ
Newsday votes: 2/8
POSITION: Outfield
SEASONS: 19 (1993-2011)
TEAMS: Cleveland, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays
AVG: .312
HR: 555
RBI: 1,831
RUNS: 1,544
2B: 547
HITS: 2,574
OPB: .411
SLG: .585
WAR: 69.3
YEAR ON BALLOT: 9th
LAST YEAR’S VOTING: 32.5% of ballots
BOBBY ABREU
Newsday votes: 1/8
POSITION: Rightfield
SEASONS: 18
TEAMS: Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets
AVG: .291
HR: 288
RBI: 1,363
RUNS: 1,453
2B: 574
HITS: 2,470
STEALS: 400
OBP: .395
SLG: .475
WAR: 60.2
YEAR ON BALLOT: 6th
LAST YEAR’S VOTING: 14.8% of ballots
FELIX HERNANDEZ
Newsday votes: 1/8
POSITION: Starting pitcher
SEASONS: 15 (2005-19)
TEAM: Seattle Mariners
W-L: 169-136 (.554)
ERA: 3.42
GAMES/STARTS: 419 / 418
COMPLETE GAMES: 25
SHUTOUTS: 11
IP: 2,729 2/3
WHIP: 1.206
K: 2,524
K/BB: 3.14
YEAR ON BALLOT: 1st
How Newsday's writers voted
Now that you've seen the players selected by Newsday's eight eligible Hall of Fame voters, here's who each voter selected on their ballot.
Laura Albanese (6 selections): Carlos Beltran, Andruw Jones, CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki, Chase Utley, Billy Wagner
Erik Boland (10): Bobby Abreu, Carlos Beltran, Felix Hernandez, Andruw Jones, Manny Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez, CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki, Chase Utley, Billy Wagner.
Brian Heyman (3): CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki, Billy Wagner.
David Lennon (7): Carlos Beltran, Andruw Jones, Andy Pettitte, CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki, Chase Utley, Billy Wagner
Steve Popper (6): Carlos Beltran, Andruw Jones, CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki, Chase Utley, Billy Wagner
Anthony Rieber (7): Carlos Beltran, Andruw Jones, Andy Pettitte, Manny Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez, CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki.
Roger Rubin (5): Carlos Beltran, Andruw Jones, CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki, Billy Wagner.
Hank Winnicki (2): CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki.
A first-timer's ballot
Having just completed her 10th year covering Major League Baseball full time as a member of the Baseball Writers Association of America, Newsday's Laura Albanese earned the honor of casting her first votes for Cooperstown. Albanese explains her ballot and decision-making process here.