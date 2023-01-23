Carlos Beltran falling short of Hall of Fame in revealed balloting

Baseball’s Hall of Fame might be getting a little bit bigger Tuesday night. Or it might not. Either way, the results of this year’s ballots could provide significant insight on how some of the most prominent names in New York baseball history will be seen in the future.

While lifetime Rockie Todd Helton led the way on revealed ballots Monday morning, the greatest intrigue came via Carlos Beltran’s candidacy. The former Met, who was the only player named in the Astros sign-stealing scandal, has all the typical Hall of Fame credentials, but the taint of cheating meant that he was on only 55.6% of ballots Monday, as tallied by Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame tracker. Closer Billy Wagner, in his eighth year of candidacy, had 73.3% of the vote, while Alex Rodriguez was statistically eliminated from induction this year.

Players need at least 75% of the vote for induction, and numbers generally dip once the undisclosed ballots are tallied. Candidates are voted on by qualified members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, and will be revealed beginning 6 p.m. Tuesday on MLB Network.

Helton, whose candidacy in past years has been hurt by a lifetime spent playing in Colorado’s hitter-friendly confines, was nonetheless one of the best hitters of his generation, and on 79.4% of revealed ballots Monday, while former Phillie and Cardinal Scott Rolen was on 78.9%. Both lost 5-8% of their votes when non-disclosed ballots were factored in last season, meaning there’s an outside chance for the second Hall of Fame shutout in three years.

Andruw Jones and Gary Sheffield also have slim shots of induction, while former Met and Giant Jeff Kent was only on about 50% of revealed ballots in his 10th and final year of candidacy (other committees may choose to vote him in in the future).

Rodriguez and Manny Ramirez, both of whom were suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs after baseball’s crackdown in 2001, checked in at 40% and 37.2%, respectively, of revealed ballots. It’s Rodriguez’s second year of candidacy and Ramirez’s first, meaning they may continue to benefit from shifting views on PED use. Both Barry Bonds and Rogers Clemens, who fell off the ballot last year, saw steady gains throughout their candidacy, though both were implicated in steroid use before baseball began formally testing for substances, meaning that voters may consider them differently than more modern players.

Other than Rodriguez, Beltran may be the most statistically impressive candidate on the ballot. A switch hitter and five-tool player, the nine-time All Star played 20 seasons in the major leagues, with 2,725 hits, three Gold Gloves and a proven record of playoff domination. His only World Series ring, though, came at a hefty cost: In his final year, 2017, a 40-year-old Beltran was found to have helped the Astros electronically steal signs. He was the only player named in the commissioner’s report, as he was retired by the time it came out and naming active players could have triggered a grievance with the players’ union. The revelation — and the view of him as one of the masterminds of the plot — cost him a job as the Mets’ manager before the 2020 season started.

Still, Beltran, who hit .279/.350/.486 over his career, has nine more years to make his claim, and his initial numbers indicate he has more than a fair shot at induction down the line. Less certain is Wagner, who, after this year, has just two more shots.

Wagner, one of the best closers in baseball history, is also vying to become one of the few relievers in the Hall of Fame — a role that’s received more recognition thanks to the likes of Mariano Rivera, who became the first unanimously elected player ever, and Trevor Hoffman, who was inducted in 2018. Rivera and Hoffman, though, are first and second in all-time saves, while Wagner, despite what was then an eye-opening 100-mph fastball and a hard slider, is sixth at 422.

A natural righty who learned how to throw with his left hand after injuring his dominant arm as a child, Wagner spent 16 seasons in the majors, was a seven-time All-Star and came in fourth in Cy Young voting in 1999. He had 1,196 strikeouts and a career 2.31 ERA, and among qualified candidates has the second-highest K/9 rating of all time (11.9). He had four seasons of 100-plus strikeouts and, along with Rivera and Hoffman, helped build the framework for the ninth-inning closer as baseball sees it today.