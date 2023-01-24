Scott Rolen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Scott Rolen has been voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame for the Class of 2023.

Rolen, who played for the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Reds, received 76.3% of the total votes. A 75% threshold is needed for induction.

This year, that meant candidates needed to appear on 292 ballots to reach the threshold; Rolen received 297.

Rolen and Todd Helton, who received 72.2% of the total votes, were the only two players polling above the 75% threshold among the 207 known ballots collected by the website bbhoftracker.com. Rolen appeared on 80.7% of ballots, while Helton appeared on 78.7%.

Rolen joins Fred McGriff as part of the Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. McGriff was elected unanimously in December via the 16-member contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee.

Rolen hit .281 with a .364 on-base percentage, .490 slugging percentage, 316 home runs and 1,287 RBIs in 17 seasons. When he gets inducted this summer, he will become just the 18th third baseman in the Hall of Fame.

