South Korean All-Star second baseman Hyeseong Kim posted to MLB and available as free agent

South Korea's Hyeseong Kim throws to first after forcing out...

South Korea's Hyeseong Kim throws to first after forcing out Japan's Yuki Yanagita during a semi-final baseball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — South Korean All-Star second baseman Hyeseong Kim was posted to Major League Baseball teams and will be available to sign as a free agent from Thursday through 5 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 3.

Kim, who turns 26 on Jan. 27, has played eight seasons in South Korea, the last six with the Seoul-based Kiwoom Heroes. He set career highs with a .326 average, 11 homers and 75 RBIs while stealing 30 bases.

Kim has a .304 career average with 37 homers, 386 RBIs and 211 steals for the Nexen Heroes (2017-18) and Kiwoon.

A MLB team would pay a South Korean club a fee of 20% of guaranteed money in a major league contract through $25 million, plus 17.5% above that through $50 million, plus 15% over that. A supplemental fee would equal 15% of any earned bonuses, escalators and compensation from option years that are exercised or become guaranteed.

