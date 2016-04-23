Islanders’ 2-OT win capped off a Freaky Friday in sports

Alan Quine’s one-timer to beat Roberto Luongo at 12:18 a.m. Saturday, not only gave the Islanders a 2-1 double-overtime victory over the Panthers but capped a most unusual Friday night in sports.

— A 9-3-2-6-2-5 triple play

In Chicago, the White Sox pulled off what is believed to be the first triple play of its kind. The Rangers had bases load in the seventh when Adam Eaton speared Mitch Moreland’s shot down the rightfield line and threw to first, where Jose Abreu eventually tagged Ian Desmond in foul territory. Abreu then threw home from his knees, but catcher Dioner Navarro saw Adrian Beltre caught between second and third and fired to shortstop Tyler Saladino. That’s when Saladino saw Prince Fielder break from third. He fired back home, and third baseman Todd Frazier eventually tagged Fielder in the rundown. “I think all the runners on that play, we were screwed up,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “ Just awful base running by everybody.”

- Stolen moment

Jacoby Ellsbury, who was wasn’t supposed to play Friday, entered the Yankees game as a replacement and stole home on Rays lefthander Matt Moore. It wasn’t his first time. In 2009, then with the Red Sox, he stole home against Andy Pettitte at Fenway Park.

— The 310-foot strike

In Denver, Dodgers rightfielder Yasel Puig missed a Trevor Story blast at the warning track, chased down the ball and gunned down Story at third with a 310-foot throw clocked at 93.5 mph, according to Statcast. “I just try to throw to the base and my teammates do the rest,” Puig said.

— That’s Grand

OK, any time Curtis Granderson hits a grand slam, we get to say that. But since he did it Friday night . . .