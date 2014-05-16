Jacob deGrom, Chase Whitley a 'hit' during Subway Series

Yankees starting pitcher Chase Whitley singled for the Yankees in the third, and Mets starter Jacob deGrom singled in the bottom of the inning, breaking an 0-for-64 streak to start the season by Mets pitchers.

But by Whitley and deGrom singling, they combined to achieve another feat, becoming just the third pair of opposing pitchers to get a hit during the same Subway Series game.

Jon Niese and Andy Pettitte were the last to both get hits on June 22, 2012 and Roger Clemens and Shawn Estes accomplished the rarity on June 15, 2002.

When he singled during the first at-bat of his major league debut, deGrom also became the 10th Mets pitcher to have a hit against the Yankees, joining Estes, Niese (who has three), R.A. Dickey (who had two), Chris Young, Oliver Perez, Dae-Sung Koo, Kris Benson, Steve Trachsel and Bobby Jones. Niese, who went 2-for-2 on May 27, 2013, is the only pitcher with a multi-hit game in Subway Series history.

Rookie righthander deGrom was the 74th players in Mets history to get a hit during his MLB debut. The last to do so was Wilfredo Tovar on Sept. 22, 2013.

Whitley became the 10th Yankees pitcher with a hit in series history, joining Pettitte, Clemens, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia (who has two), Tyler Clippard, Randy Johnson, Kevin Brown, Mike Mussina and Brandon Claussen. He was the 113th player in Yankees history to get a hit during his MLB debut. Dean Anna was the last to do it, on April 4, 2014.

Here are some more pitchers-as-hitters Subway Series facts:

- Only two have drawn a walk: Mariano Rivera's bases-loaded walk on June 28, 2009 via Francisco Rodriguez and John Maine on May 20, 2007 via Clippard.

- Six have driven in a run: Rivera, Mussina, Claussen, Sabathia, Estes and Young.

- Five have scored a run: Sabathia, Dickey, Koo, Trachsel and Estes.

- Estes is the only pitcher to hit a home run. Koo, Clippard, Brown and Clemens hit doubles. No pitcher has tripled.

- No Yankees or Mets pitcher has attempted a stolen base.