Jacoby Ellsbury makes leaping catch at the wall

After the Detroit Tigers' Ezequiel Carrera made a head-turning catch in centerfield Monday in the opening game of the Yankees-Tigers series, Jacoby Ellsbury tried to match it.

With two outs in the top of the sixth, Ellsbury made a leaping grab at the wall to rob the Tigers' J.D. Martinez of extra bases.

It wasn't quite as impressive as Carrera's grab the other night, but it helped Chris Capuano end the inning. Watch the catch below:

Your browser does not support iframes.

(Mobile users can watch the video by clicking the "More from Newsday" link above.)