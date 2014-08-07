SportsBaseball

Jacoby Ellsbury makes leaping catch at the wall

Jacoby Ellsbury makes a catch at the wall to end...

Jacoby Ellsbury makes a catch at the wall to end the sixth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2014. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Casey Musarra

After the Detroit Tigers' Ezequiel Carrera made a head-turning catch in centerfield Monday in the opening game of the Yankees-Tigers series, Jacoby Ellsbury tried to match it.

With two outs in the top of the sixth, Ellsbury made a leaping grab at the wall to rob the Tigers' J.D. Martinez of extra bases.

It wasn't quite as impressive as Carrera's grab the other night, but it helped Chris Capuano end the inning. Watch the catch below:

(Mobile users can watch the video by clicking the "More from Newsday" link above.)

