Jason Bay homers in his first at-bat with the Mariners

PEORIA, Ariz. -- If you're a Mets fan, you might want to stop reading.

Jason Bay, who signed with Seattle looking to resurrect a career derailed by injury and ineffectiveness, hit a two-run homer in his first at-bat of spring training Saturday in the Mariners' 8-6 win over the Padres.

Bay floundered after signing a four-year, $66-million deal with the Mets. The team and the outfielder agreed this past November to terminate his contract early. Bay was physically hobbled and mentally drained during his time with the Mets, but Seattle gave him a chance.

He regained his health and reworked his swing in this offseason. "The goal heading into this spring is to get back to doing what I've always done," said Bay, who signed a one-year, $1-million contract. "When you get instant feedback like that first-inning home run, that speaks volumes that you're on the right track." -- AP