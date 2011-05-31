Jo-Jo Reyes ends his nightmare

Jo-Jo Reyes won for the first time in 29 starts by throwing his first career complete game and Jayson Nix hit a two-run home run to lead the host Toronto Blue Jays to an 11-1 rout of Cleveland last night.

Reyes (1-4) allowed eight hits, one a homer by Shelley Duncan. His previous victory came with Atlanta against the Dodgers on June 13, 2008. The lefthander went 0-13 with a 6.59 ERA in his 28 starts between wins.

Tigers 6, Twins 5: Umpires ruled that Alex Avila's double in the eighth inning hit a fan in the stands but that Jhonny Peralta could score from first base for host Detroit.

Minnesota lefthander Francisco Liriano is headed to the disabled list, retroactive to May 23, with inflammation of his throwing shoulder.

White Sox 7, Red Sox 3: Alexei Ramirez had a two-run double and Carlos Quentin a two-run single in a four-run sixth inning to beat Jon Lester (7-2) in Boston.

Angels 10, Royals 8: Trailing 6-1 after two innings and 8-5 after seven, Torii Hunter hit his second home run, a two-run shot off Joakim Soria in the ninth in Kansas City.

Rangers 11, Rays 5: Mike Napoli homered twice and drove in five runs and Texas had 20 hits in St. Petersburg, Fla. Napoli has four homers in three games.

Mariners 4, Orioles 3: Doug Fister (3-5) went 71/3 innings to pick up his first victory since April 30 for host Seattle.

Phillies 5, Nationals 4: Roy Halladay (7-3) allowed 10 hits and three homers in seven innings but got his 10th straight victory over host Washington.

Padres 3, Braves 2: Pinch hitter Kyle Phillips broke a 2-all tie in the 10th inning in Atlanta with his first career home run.

Diamondbacks 15, Marlins 4: Kelly Johnson homered twice and fell a single shy of the cycle and Justin Upton went 5-for-5 for host Arizona.

Giants 7, Cardinals 3: In St. Louis, Andres Torres hit the first grand slam of his career.

Reds 7, Brewers 3: Jay Bruce hit a three-run homer during a four-run fourth in Cincinnati.

Astros 12, Cubs 7: Down 6-3, Clint Barmes and Hunter Pence hit back-to-back homers in a three-run fifth, J.R. Towles hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth and Jeff Keppinger a three-run blast in the ninth in Chicago.

Dodgers 7, Rockies 1: James Loney had three hits with a homer and three RBIs, and Andre Ethier also drove in three runs for host Los Angeles. -- AP