John Danks signs 5-year, $65 million deal with White Sox

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox and starting pitcher John Danks have agreed on a five-year, $65 million contract through 2016.

The deal was announced Thursday.

Danks will earn $8 million next season, and $14.25 million in each of the final four years of the contract.

A 15-game winner in 2010, Danks slumped last season and was 8-12 with a 4.33 ERA.

The 26-year-old left-hander reportedly was on the trade market, but now, it appears the White Sox might try to rebuild with him after ace Mark Buehrle signed with the Miami Marlins. Danks would have been eligible for free agency after next season.