John Ryan Murphy, Scott Sizemore called up by Yankees

Following a recent stretch of injuries for the Yankees -- injuries that grew so numerous Carlos Beltran had to spend several innings at first base on Sunday night -- reinforcements are on the way.

The Yankees have called up catcher John Ryan Murphy and selected the contract of infielder Scott Sizemore. Catcher Francisco Cervelli, who suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain running to first base on Sunday, was placed on the 60-day disabled list in order to create room on the 40-man roster for Sizemore.

Sizemore, 29, has played second and third base during his career while with the Tigers and Athletics. Not very effective against righthanded pitchers, he's a career .272 hitter with a .357 on-base percentage when facing southpaws. Sizemore was hitting .344 in 10 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

Murphy, 22, spent 16 games with the Yankees in 2013 and was hitting .192 in seven games at Triple-A this season.