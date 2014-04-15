SportsBaseball

John Ryan Murphy, Scott Sizemore called up by Yankees

Yankees infielder Scott Sizemore walks off the field after hitting in the batting cage during spring training baseball practice Thursday, Feb. 20, 2014, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP / Charlie Neibergall

By Cody Derespina

Following a recent stretch of injuries for the Yankees -- injuries that grew so numerous Carlos Beltran had to spend several innings at first base on Sunday night -- reinforcements are on the way.

The Yankees have called up catcher John Ryan Murphy and selected the contract of infielder Scott Sizemore. Catcher Francisco Cervelli, who suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain running to first base on Sunday, was placed on the 60-day disabled list in order to create room on the 40-man roster for Sizemore.

Sizemore, 29, has played second and third base during his career while with the Tigers and Athletics. Not very effective against righthanded pitchers, he's a career .272 hitter with a .357 on-base percentage when facing southpaws. Sizemore was hitting .344 in 10 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

Murphy, 22, spent 16 games with the Yankees in 2013 and was hitting .192 in seven games at Triple-A this season.

