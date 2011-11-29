Jonathan Broxton, Royals agree to one-year, $4 million deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Reliever Jonathan Broxton and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees the right-hander $4 million.

The agreement announced Tuesday, which is pending a physical, also includes performance bonuses.

Broxton was limited to 14 games for the Dodgers last season because of elbow trouble. A two-time All-Star, the 27-year-old made $7 million last season as part of an $11 million, two-year deal.

Broxton is to be introduced in Kansas City on Wednesday.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore said he'll be used in a setup role for closer Joakim Soria, solidifying what had been one of the big leagues' youngest bullpens.