Jose Altuve exits game against Marlins after fouling pitch off his shin in 1st inning

MIAMI — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve left Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins after fouling the first pitch he saw off his shin.

Altuve limped around the plate for a couple minutes before finishing the at-bat. He reached on an infield single before Alex Bregman grounded into a double play in the next at-bat.

Altuve entered the game four hits away from 2,000 for his career. He now needs just three more to reach the milestone.

It wasn't yet clear if Altuve was taken out for precautionary reasons. Mauricio Dubon replaced him at second base in the game, which was scoreless when he left.

The World Series champion had three hits and a walk in Monday's 5-1 loss to Miami. He was named AL player of the Week earlier Monday.

Altuve didn't make his debut this season until May 19 after he fractured his right thumb in the World Baseball Classic in March. He had surgery to repair the injury March 22.

He’s batting .323 with a .422 on-base percentage.