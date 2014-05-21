Juan Lagares returns to Mets after death in family

Centerfielder Juan Lagares made it to Citi Field in time on Wednesday night to be in the starting lineup against the Dodgers. Lagares had been in the Dominican Republic since Monday because of a death in his family.

The Mets declined to put him on the bereavement list, which would have prevented him from playing on Wednesday.

The Mets also got some good news regarding catcher Travis d’Arnaud, who is on the seven-day disabled list for concussion. Manager Terry Collins said d’Arnaud passed an impact test on Wednesday and will be re-examined by doctors on Thursday.

D’Arnaud is eligible to come off the DL on Thursday.