K-Rod becomes free agent

Francisco Rodriguez's $17.5-million mutual option has been declined by the Brewers, and the reliever was among 148 players who become free agents yesterday.

K-Rod's deal was reworked when he was traded from the Mets during the All-Star break, changing it from an option that would have become guaranteed had he finished 55 games. Rodriguez, used as a setup man by the Brewers, gets a $4-million buyout, up from the original $3.5 million.

In addition, the Brewers declined a $6-million club option on shortstop Yuniesky Betancourt, who gets a $2-million buyout. Others whose options were declined included Atlanta outfielder Nate McLouth, Colorado righthander Aaron Cook and the San Diego trio of righthanders Aaron Harang and Chad Qualls and outfielder Brad Hawpe.

McLouth receives a $1.25- million buyout rather than a $10.65-million salary for next year under the contract he signed with Pittsburgh before the 2009 season.

Cook had an $11,125,000 option with a $500,000 buyout.

Harang declined his $5- million player option but does not get a $500,000 buyout because he fell 141/3 innings short of the 185 specified in his contract. San Diego declined a $6-million option on Qualls, who gets a $1.05-million buyout.

Hawpe gets a $1-million buyout rather than a $6-million salary.

Lefthanded relief specialist Javier Lopez agreed to a two-year, $8.5-million contract with the San Francisco Giants rather than become a free agent.

The Boston Red Sox exercised their option on shortstop Marco Scutaro, 36, for the 2012 season. It's the team's first transaction since Ben Cherington took over as general manager. Scutaro hit a career-best .299 last season, second-best among qualifying AL shortstops. He also had a career-best .423 slugging percentage.