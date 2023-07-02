Kelenic's tiebreaking single leads Mariners over Rays 8-3

SEATTLE — Jarred Kelenic hit a tiebreaking single off Tyler Glasnow in the sixth inning, Teoscar Hernández added a two-run double in a three-run seventh and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 on Saturday to stop a three-game losing streak.

George Kirby (7-7) allowed two runs and two hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts, and the Mariners bats backed him with 13 hits as they evened the series at one game apiece.

Paul Sewald pitched 1 2/3 innings for his 15th save in 18 chances, finishing a five-hitter.

Seattle built a 2-0 lead on Mike Ford's RBI single in the second and J.P Crawford home run in the third. Kirby no-hit the Rays through 5 1/3 innings, but Yandy Díaz doubled in the sixth for the Rays' first hit and Luke Raley homered to tie the game at 2-2.

“It was just a split. It was middle-middle,” Kirby said. “It didn't move much. He was a little early on it, but he got enough barrel on it to take it out ... I don't regret throwing that pitch, but I definitely wanted it down low.”

Hernández doubled in the bottom half off Glasnow (2-2) and scored on Kelenic's two-out single.

Glasnow struck out 11 but was pulled after allowing three runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring a run on a single by Jarred Kelenic during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Seattle. Credit: AP/Stephen Brashear

Hernández doubled again in the seventh against Jalen Beeks, and Eugenio Suárez added a sacrifice fly for a 6-2 lead.

Beeks allowed three hits and three earned runs over 1 1/3 innings.

Kirby struck out Josh Lowe and Jose Siri to finish the seventh and left the field to a standing ovation from the crowd of 35,546.

“George was awesome,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Super focused, locked in. Really disappointed he gave up the two-run homer, but he went out there and got three big outs after that.”

Seattle Mariners' Mike Ford hits an RBI-single off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow to score Jarred Kelenic during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Seattle. Credit: AP/Stephen Brashear

Kirby faced the Rays in his major league debut on May 8, 2022, and allowed four hits in six scoreless innings.

“He's got a good fastball. He's got a good slider,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Brought out the curveball later in the outing, ... but we've seen him maybe at his best. You know, when he debuted against us he was really good, and today I think he was really good again.”

Wander Franco cut the deficit with a run-scoring single in the eighth off Sewald, who got Raley to ground into an inning-ending double play and then struck out the side in the ninth on 11 pitches.

Justin Topa allowed two hits and one unearned run in 1/3 of an inning in relief.

Crawford and Julio Rodríguez hit RBI singles in the bottom half against Robert Stephenson, the third hit of the day for each.

“It's been a little bit of a struggle. We know that, the guys in the clubhouse know that,” Servais said. “So it's a great way to respond today against a really good team, and a good pitcher on the mound for them.”

DERBY BOUND

Randy Arozarena will participate in the Home Run Derby on July 10 at T-Mobile Park. Arozarena will become the third Rays player in the derby, after Evan Longoria and Carlos Peña.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays LHP Shane McClanahan went on the 15-day IL with mid-back tightness. Tampa Bay recalled Beeks from Triple-A Durham.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Taj Bradley (5-4, 4.58) starts Sunday after giving up seven runs — six earned — and seven hits over seven innings against Arizona on June 27.

Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (5-6, 2.86) struck out seven and allowed three runs, two of them earned runs, against Washington on June 26 for his first win in a month.