Knizner activated from injured list by Cardinals, who option Baker to Memphis

St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner rounds first on his way to a two-run double during the fifth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the New York Yankees Saturday, July 1, 2023, in St. Louis. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

By The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Catcher Andrew Knizner was activated from the 10-day injured list on Sunday by the St. Louis Cardinals, who optioned first baseman Luken Baker to Memphis and returned right-hander James Naile to the Triple-A farm team.

Knizner was placed on the IL on July 5 after injuring his right groin against the Miami Marlins. St. Louis carried three catchers for Sunday's series finale against Washington, with Knizner joining Willson Contreras and Iván Herrera.

Baker was 1 for 6 in three games following his July 3 recall.

Naile was the Cardinals' 27th player in Saturday’s doubleheader.

