SportsBaseball

Infielder Kyle Farmer guaranteed $3.25 million in 1-year deal with Colorado Rockies

Minnesota Twins' Kyle Farmer celebrates in the dugout after scoring...

Minnesota Twins' Kyle Farmer celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Pittsburgh. Credit: AP/Matt Freed

By The Associated Press

DENVER — Infielder Kyle Farmer is guaranteed $3.25 million in his one-year contract with the Colorado Rockies and can earn $1.25 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances next season.

Farmer gets a $2.5 million salary next season as part of the deal announced Saturday. It includes a $4 million mutual option for 2026 with a $750,000 buyout.

He would get $125,000 each for 200 and 350 plate appearances, $150,000 apiece for 400 and 450, $200,000 for 500 and $500,000 for 550. Farmer can earn the bonuses in 2025 only.

Colorado announced the agreement one day after failing to offer a 2025 contract to Brendan Rodgers, making former first-round pick a free agent.

Farmer hit .214 with five homers and 25 RBIs over 107 games last season with Minnesota. The 34-year-old has a .250 average with 55 homers and 254 RBIs in eight seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2017-18), Cincinnati (2019-22) and the Twins.

The 34-year-old was an eighth-round pick by the Dodgers in 2013 out of the University of Georgia. He made his debut on July 30, 2017, going 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs against San Francisco.

More MLB news

Red Sox lefty Cam Booser wins Tony C. Award for overcoming adversity1m read
Formula 1 expands grid to add General Motors' Cadillac brand and new American team for 2026 season4m read
Infielder Kyle Farmer guaranteed $3.25 million in 1-year deal with Colorado Rockies
Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and Los Angeles Angels agree to a $63 million, 3-year contract, AP source says1m read
Rico Carty, who won the 1970 NL batting title with the Atlanta Braves, dies at 851m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME