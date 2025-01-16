SportsBaseball

Kyle Tucker and Cubs avoid arbitration, agree to $16.5 million, 1-year contract, AP source says

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker watches his single during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Erin Hooley

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Kyle Tucker and the Chicago Cubs settled the largest of the 17 salary arbitration cases in which proposed figures were exchanged, agreeing Thursday to a $16.5 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal, first reported by ESPN, had not been announced.

Chicago had submitted a $15 million figure and the All-Star outfielder had asked for $17.5 million last week. Absent an agreement, a hearing before a three-person panel would have been held from Jan. 27 through Feb. 14.

Eligible to become a free agent after this year's World Series, Tucker was acquired by the Cubs from the Houston Astros last month for third baseman Isaac Paredes, right-hander Hayden Wesneski and Cam Smith, one of their top infield prospects.

Tucker, who turns 28 on Friday, had a $12 million salary last year. He was limited to 78 games because of a fractured right shin, but he hit .289 with 23 homers and 49 RBIs for the AL West champions.

He batted .284 with 29 homers, an AL-best 112 RBIs and 30 steals for Houston in 2023.

