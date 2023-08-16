Kyle Tucker hits tiebreaking homer in 7th, Astros rally past Marlins 6-5

MIAMI — Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning, and the Houston Astros rallied past the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Tucker connected on the first pitch from reliever A.J. Puk (5-5), sending it 422 feet to right-center. The Astros, who dropped the first game of the series at Miami and trailed 3-0 in this one, have won six of nine and hold the second NL wild-card spot.

The Marlins' three-game winning streak ended. They entered the night leading the Chicago Cubs by one game for the final NL wild card.

Hunter Brown (9-8) pitched two scoreless innings in his first relief appearance of the season. Ryan Pressly allowed a one-out double by Jesús Sánchez in the ninth but held on for his 28th save in 32 opportunities.

The Marlins went ahead 5-4 in the fifth when Joey Wendle, who led off with a walk, scored on a throwing error by starting pitcher Cristian Javier. Josh Bell reached on a throwing error by second baseman Mauricio Dubon on the same play.

Dubon was in for second baseman Jose Altuve, who exited with a left knee contusion after fouling the first pitch he saw off his left shin. X-rays were negative, and he is day to day. Altuve finished the at-bat with an infield single — the 1,997th hit of his career.

Chas McCormick hit a one-out solo shot to right-center in the sixth that made it 5-5 and chased Marlins starter Johnny Cueto.

Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubon is congratulated by teammates after he score on a fielding error by the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Miami. Credit: AP/Wilfredo Lee

Cueto allowed five runs, four earned, on seven hits. He yielded a two-run homer to Yainer Diaz in the fourth and an RBI groundout to Alex Bregman that got the Astros within 4-3.

Jorge Soler hit a two-run homer off Javier in the third, his 30th of the season, to give Miami a 3-0 lead. Soler became the first Miami player with 30 or more homers since Giancarlo Stanton (59) and Marcell Ozuna (37) in 2017.

Javier allowed five runs, four earned, in 4 2/3 innings.

In the fifth, center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and left fielder Bryan De La Cruz collided while trying to catch a fly ball from Tucker. Chisholm was charged with an error and Mauricio Dubón scored to make it 4-4.

Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz, left, and center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. collide as they attempt to catch a ball hit by Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Miami. Mauricio Dubon scored on the error and Tucker was safe on third. Credit: AP/Wilfredo Lee

Chisholm Jr. had two hits, including a triple in the second, and stole his 16th base.

PREGAME RING

The Astros presented first baseman Yuli Gurriel with his 2022 World Series ring before the game. Gurriel played his first seven seasons in Houston. The two-time World Series champion played in 85 postseason games, which ranks third in club history behind Altuve and Bregman.

“He has been so special for me as a rookie manager,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said, "and I'm so grateful that he's here because of the influence he has inside that clubhouse.”

ROSTER MOVE

The Marlins signed free agent catcher Jorge Alfaro to a minor-league deal.

TRAINERS ROOM

Astros: OF prospect Quincy Hamilton had core muscle surgery Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined about six weeks. Hamilton was playing for Triple-A Sugar Land.

UP NEXT

RHP Justin Verlander (7-6, 3.19 ERA) will start the series finale for the Astros against LHP Jesus Luzardo (8-7, 3.91).