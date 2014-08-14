Las Vegas downs Manny Ramirez, Iowa Cubs

An overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Wednesday:

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: Las Vegas took the lead with a three-run fifth inning during a 6-4 win over the powerful Iowa Cubs. Iowa’s lineup boasts prospects such as Kris Bryant and Jorge Soler. Manny Ramirez pinch-hit and struck out for the Cubs.

The standouts:

Matt Reynolds, SS: 2-for-5 with two triples

Josh Satin, 3B: 2-for-3 with a double and a walk

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: Binghamton dropped both ends of a doubleheader with Erie, falling 7-4 and 8-6.

The standouts:

Brandon Nimmo, LF: 2-for-4 in Game 1

Dilson Herrera, 2B: 2-for-4 in Game 1

Jayce Boyd, 1B: 3-for-4 with a double in Game 2

Darrell Cecilliani, LF: 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in Game 2

NOTES: Nimmo began his Double-A career 5-for-30 (.166) in 10 games. But since June 30 (36 games), he’s hitting .259 (35-for-135) with a .367 on-base percentage.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: St. Lucie split a doubleheader with Fort Myers, winning, 6-1, in Game 1 and losing, 7-3, in Game 2.

The standouts:

Jared King, DH: 4-for-4 with a double in Game 1

Cam Maron, C: 2-for-4 with a double in Game 2

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: Savannah was helped out by four Asheville errors during a 4-1 win.

The standouts:

Akeel Morris, RHP: Earned his 14th save by striking out two in a perfect ninth inning

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: The Cyclones split a doubleheader with Lowell, losing Game 1, 3-2. The Cyclones won Game 2, 3-2, on a walkoff single from Jhoan Urena in the bottom of the eighth inning. (In the minor leagues, regulation doubleheaders are only seven innings).

The standouts:

Amed Rosario, SS: 3-for-6 with a double and two walks in Games 1 and 2

Michael Conforto, LF: 2-for-3 in Game 2

Jhoan Urena, 3B: 2-for-4 in Game 2