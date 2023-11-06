Left-hander Sean Manaea opts out of contract with Giants for 2024, becoming free agent

SAN FRANCISCO — Left-hander Sean Manaea has opted out of his 2024 contract with the San Francisco Giants, becoming a free agent.

The pitcher confirmed his decision to The Associated Press on Sunday.

“I have opted out, but I had an amazing time with the Giants,” he said via text message. “Everyone was really good to me and they run a top-tier organization.”

Manaea signed a $25 million, two-year deal last December that included a $5 million signing bonus with salaries of $7.5 million this past season and $12.5 million for 2024.

The 31-year-old Manaea went 7-6 with a 4.44 ERA over 37 appearances with just 10 starts in his one season with San Francisco — not the regular rotation role that had been expected for the eight-year major league veteran.

If he does sign elsewhere, Manaea will miss out on a reunion with new Giants manager Bob Melvin, the lefty's skipper in Oakland and again during one season spent with the San Diego Padres in 2022.

Manaea pitched his first six major league seasons with the Athletics, then went 8-9 with a 4.96 ERA over 30 appearances with 28 starts and 158 innings in his lone campaign with the Padres. He has been outspoken about his mental health struggles with San Diego during which he dealt with self-doubt and a lack of confidence.

He threw a no-hitter against the Red Sox on April 21, 2018, in Oakland.