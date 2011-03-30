Lester earns Opening Day start

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Red Sox manager Terry Francona did not use a scattershot approach to choosing his Opening Day starter, although he could have, given the number of options. Francona had his sight fixed on Jon Lester way back in the winter, raising the subject during the pitcher's hunting trip.

"I think I was in a deer stand when he texted me," Lester said on the recent day when Francona publicly announced the decision. On being No. 1, the pitcher said, "Growing up, that's kind of what you want to be. Opening Day is nice, but the playoffs are more important.

"If any of the other guys were named Opening Day starter, it wouldn't have hurt my feelings. With the talent and experience we have in this rotation, anybody is worthy," said the lefthander, 27, who went 19-9 with a 3.25 earned run average in 2010.

It says something about the Red Sox that Francona had so many candidates for the game in Texas Friday: former Angels ace John Lackey, who will pitch Saturday and probably the home opener against the Yankees next Friday; Josh Beckett, Boston's Opening Day starter the past two seasons, and Clay Buchholz, who was arguably better (17-7, 2.33) than Lester last season. That depth explains why many experts, including Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, favor the Red Sox to win the American League East.

It says something about Lester that he is the cream of a talented, competitive crop. "The competitiveness is in a good way. We push each other to do better," he said. "We're not out there rooting against each other, by any means. Obviously, we all want to succeed and we all have one common goal. If you ask anybody in this clubhouse, I think they'd say the same thing about the guy sitting next to them."

Still, his first Opening Day start enhances an intriguing resume. Lester has won the final game of the 2007 World Series, pitched a no-hitter, started Game 1 of two postseason series and beaten cancer.

"I just think he's maturing. It's a natural progression," Francona said. "He kind of has that stature in the game where people look at him as a No. 1."

Former American League MVP Dustin Pedroia said, "He's got good stuff, man. He's a workhorse. We love him."

Pedroia's recovery from the foot surgery that cost him more than half of last season is a major reason why the Red Sox are optimistic. Two others are the additions of leftfielder Carl Crawford and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez.

This is not to say the Red Sox are perfect. They don't know what to expect from erratic closer Jonathan Papelbon, in the final year of his contract, and No. 5 starter Daisuke Matsuzaka. And how much more can they squeeze from David Ortiz, who rallied for 32 homers and 102 RBIs after a really slow start in 2010?

Even Lester recognizes his own shortcomings. He is working on improving his pickoff move after he allowed 22 stolen bases last year. Forget about trying to copy the master, retired Yankee Andy Pettitte. "You can't watch a guy like that and try to emulate what he does. There are bits and pieces you can take from him as far as what he does with his head and how he actually throws the ball to first base," he said. "But he's just a freak."

There is nothing freakish about Lester being No. 1, even though he is not sure how many deer he picked off the day he got the news. He said, "Probably none."