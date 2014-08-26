LI’s Cam Maron among year-end All-Stars

Hicksville’s Cam Maron is one of five year-end All-Stars selected from the Mets’ and Yankees’ organizations.

Maron, 23, has hit .284 with a .394 on-base percentage in 93 games with the St. Lucie Mets, who play in the Single-A advanced Florida State League. The catcher had a 31-game streak of reaching base via a hit or walk snapped on Aug. 22. Maron has impressive plate discipline and has walked (61) nearly as often as he’s struck out (68).

Matt den Dekker, who was re-called to the Mets earlier this month, was named an All-Star outfielder from the team’s Triple-A Pacific Coast League affiliate in Las Vegas. Sporting a .334 average with a .407 OBP in 93 Triple-A games, the 27-year-old den Dekker is hitting .237 with a .310 OBP in 12 games during his most recent stint in the majors.

The Mets’ final selection to a postseason All-Star team was Double-A Binghamton utility player Brian Burgamy, who was named to the Eastern League squad. Burgamy has played every position except catcher during his 13-season minor league career – he’s even pitched in a game. This year he’s been used at first, second and third base, in addition to seeing some time as a designated hitter. Burgamy, 33, is hitting .275 with a .373 OBP and 23 home runs.

The Yankees’ system produced two All-Stars: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre second baseman Jose Pirela, who was named to the International League (Triple-A) team and Jake Cave, now with Double-A Trenton, but who was honored for his work as a player in the Florida State League this year.

Pirela, also a mid-season All-Star, is hitting .308 with a .355 OBP. The 24-year-old has 20 doubles, 11 triples and 10 home runs.

Cave, 21, has almost exclusively played centerfield during his career. He hit .304 with a .354 OBP and 18 doubles during 90 games with Tampa and has a .281 average and .352 OBP in 35 games with Trenton.